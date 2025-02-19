Noodles & Company Appoints Joe Christina as President and Chief Operating Officer

Noodles & Company appoints Joe Christina as President and COO to enhance operations and drive growth.

Noodles & Company has appointed Joe Christina as its new President and Chief Operating Officer, effective February 19, 2025. Christina brings over 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry, where he has held various leadership positions, including CEO roles at Church’s Chicken and Tijuana Flats. In his new role, he will oversee operations and human resources, aiming to enhance the overall guest and team member experience while executing a new menu introduction. Christina is praised for his operational expertise and commitment to a people-first culture, and he aims to drive growth through menu innovation and improved catering services. He succeeds Brad West, who is retiring but will assist with the transition until June 2025.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Joe Christina as President and Chief Operating Officer brings over three decades of leadership experience in the restaurant industry, indicating strong potential for operational improvements and growth.

Christina's extensive background in QSR and fast-casual restaurant leadership is likely to enhance Noodles & Company's market development and strategic planning efforts.

The press release highlights Christina's track record in driving revenue and EBITDA growth, suggesting that his leadership could result in improved financial performance for Noodles & Company.

Focus on operations excellence, menu innovation, and catering expansion under Christina’s leadership aims to unlock new growth opportunities for the brand.

Potential Negatives

Transitioning leadership, particularly following the retirement of a long-standing COO, may create uncertainty among staff and stakeholders about the company's direction and stability.

The need for a new leader to execute a "comprehensive new menu introduction" suggests previous offerings may not have been meeting performance expectations, indicating potential issues with product development.

Christina's appointment highlights reliance on external leadership changes rather than internal talent development, which may reflect a lack of robust succession planning within the company.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as the new President and COO of Noodles & Company?

Joe Christina has been appointed as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Noodles & Company.

What are Joe Christina's main responsibilities at Noodles & Company?

He will oversee operations and human resources, focusing on enhancing the guest and team member experience.

What experience does Joe Christina bring to Noodles & Company?

Christina has over thirty years of leadership experience in the restaurant industry, including roles at Burger King and Church’s Chicken.

What did CEO Drew Madsen say about Joe Christina?

Drew Madsen described Christina as a highly accomplished leader with deep operational expertise and a proven track record in driving growth.

What initiatives will Joe Christina focus on during his tenure?

Christina will focus on operations excellence, menu innovation, and expanding catering to unlock new growth opportunities.

Full Release



BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced the appointment of Joe Christina as its President and Chief Operating Officer. A seasoned restaurant executive with more than three decades of leadership experience, Christina will oversee operations and human resources and help further elevate the Noodles & Company experience for both guests and team members.





“Joe is a highly accomplished leader with deep operational expertise and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in the restaurant industry,” said Drew Madsen, Chief Executive Officer at Noodles & Company. “His experience as both a CEO and operations leader makes him uniquely positioned to further elevate our foundation of operations excellence, strengthen our team culture, and unlock the significant growth opportunities ahead. Joe will also help ensure the successful execution of our comprehensive new menu introduction in the first half of this year.”





Christina has an extensive background in QSR and fast-casual restaurant leadership, with expertise spanning operations, financial management, market development, marketing, human resources, and franchise leadership. He has a proven track record of driving revenue and EBITDA growth in competitive markets through focused strategic planning and disciplined execution.





“I’m thrilled to join Noodles & Company at such an exciting time for the brand,” said Christina. “Noodles is a standout concept with a strong foundation, a highly differentiated menu, and significant growth potential. Their people-first culture deeply resonates with me. By focusing on operations excellence, menu innovation, and expanding catering, we will unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable, long-term success."





Christina’s career began at Burger King, where he was promoted through a series of key positions over 29 years including Restaurant Manager, Franchise Owner, VP of Global Operations and Training to SVP of Franchise Operations for the West Division.





In 2013, he joined Church’s Chicken as EVP of U.S. Operations, before being promoted to CEO, President, and Board Member. During his six-year tenure, he led the brand to significant year-over-year growth. Most recently, Christina served as CEO of Tijuana Flats, where he revitalized the brand and spearheaded its expansion.





Christina succeeds Brad West, who announced his retirement in 2024 after eight years as COO. West will remain with the company as Chief of Staff through June 2025 to ensure a seamless transition.







About Noodles & Company







Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness, offering globally inspired flavors and classic comfort dishes. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to craveable Japanese Pan Noodles, Noodles & Company delivers a world of flavor in every bowl. With over 460 restaurants and 7,000 passionate team members, the brand is committed to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through its doors.





To learn more or find a location near you, visit





www.noodles.com





.





