Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Noodles & Co. (NDLS) to post quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 133.3%. Revenues are expected to be $124.95 million, down 8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Noodles & Co. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Restaurant revenue' will reach $122.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Company-owned comparable restaurant sales' stands at -4.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.2% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total restaurants system-wide at the end of period' will likely reach 472. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 461 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'System-wide comparable restaurant sales' will reach -3.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.7%.



Over the past month, Noodles & Co. shares have recorded returns of +1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NDLS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

