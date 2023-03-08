Nonfarm Payrolls Increased More Than Expected

The first of this week’s important labor force reports is out ahead of this Hump Day opening bell. Automatic Data Processing ( ADP ) says +242K new private-sector jobs were created in the month of February. This is higher than the consensus +205K expected, and even higher than the upwardly revised +119K reported the previous month. Pre-market futures initially sank marginally on the news, but have since buoyed back into positive territory.

Goods-producing jobs reached +52K for the month while Services made +190K — more or less in line with normal-month ratios. Large companies (>500 employees) grew the most: +160K on the month, with medium firms (50-499 employees) filling +118K positions. Small businesses continued to demonstrate their relative difficulty in drawing workforce, with fewer perks to offer, etc. — they reported a negative -61K last month.

For the most part, the usual suspects led the way by sector: Leisure/Hospitality brought in another very strong +83K, although another typical monthly leader, Professional/Business Services, lost -36K jobs for February. The other top gainers were Financial Services at +62K and Manufacturing, somewhat surprisingly, +43K. Construction jobs, on the flip side, were down -16K on the month.

Of course, this still counts as “good news is bad news,” as the median change in annual pay were still very high in February: +7.2% for those who remained at their current jobs, +14.3% for those workers who made a change. These are clearly inflationary figures, and it’s clear the Fed’s war against inflation has yet to emerge victorious on this battlefront. The 2-year bond rate just tipped north of 5%, while the 10-year is currently in the +3.9% territory — the widest margin since the yield curve inverted nearly a year ago.

We also do not expect any changes in what Fed Chair Jay Powell has to say before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee this morning, having appeared before the Senate Banking Committee just yesterday. Powell’s testimony is directly related to yesterday’s relatively steep sell-off; these ADP private-sector payroll numbers today did nothing to change his perspective. Had the headline figure come in only half the number of jobs expected, he might have added an extra phrase or two that hedged his present position as a hawk determined to twist the Fed funds rate up to +5.5%.

But that pre-market futures are handling this information well demonstrates that coming to terms with 5-handles on T-bill and interest rates is underway. More jobs, after all, may lend toward an inflationary environment, but more jobs is also a deterrent to recessionary conditions, at least in how we usually associate them. We’ll also get a look at JOLTS data later this morning, which is expected to show job openings coming down to a still-too-high 10.6 million for the month of January.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.