Non-Standard Finance puts share issue on hold after FCA flags concerns

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Non-Standard Finance PLC NSF.L said on Monday that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) had raised a number of concerns about its guarantor loans division, prompting it to put on hold plans for a share issue.

The subprime lender said it had now begun an in-depth review after the FCA pointed to possible issues in its operating procedures and processes at the guarantor unit.

Non-Standard Finance said in June that it was considering issuing new equity to bolster its balance sheet after flagging risks to its ability to continue as a going concern due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on its lending business.

