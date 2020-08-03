Non-Standard Finance puts share issue on hold after FCA flags concerns

Contributor
Rachel Armstrong Reuters
Published

Non-Standard Finance PLC said on Monday that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) had raised a number of concerns about its guarantor loans division, prompting it to put on hold plans for a share issue.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Non-Standard Finance PLC NSF.L said on Monday that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) had raised a number of concerns about its guarantor loans division, prompting it to put on hold plans for a share issue.

The subprime lender said it had now begun an in-depth review after the FCA pointed to possible issues in its operating procedures and processes at the guarantor unit.

Non-Standard Finance said in June that it was considering issuing new equity to bolster its balance sheet after flagging risks to its ability to continue as a going concern due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on its lending business.

Source text for Eikon: ID:nRSC8479Ua

(Reporting By Rachel Armstrong, Editing by Maiya Keidan)

((Rachel.Armstrong@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More