Non Independent Director Nicos Katsoulis Just Bought 22% More Shares In OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Non Independent Director, Nicos Katsoulis, recently bought US$63k worth of stock, for US$20.90 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 22%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OceanFirst Financial

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Michael Devlin, sold US$774k worth of shares at a price of US$20.01 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$20.61). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 26% of Michael Devlin's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$111k for 5.53k shares. But insiders sold 48.67k shares worth US$1.0m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of OceanFirst Financial shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:OCFC Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2021

Does OceanFirst Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. OceanFirst Financial insiders own about US$37m worth of shares. That equates to 3.0% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About OceanFirst Financial Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. While recent transactions indicate confidence in OceanFirst Financial, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in OceanFirst Financial, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

