Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs): Looking Beyond the Hype

NFTs are here to stay, because the possibilities and the opportunities of NFTs are boundless and go beyond collectibles and celebrities’ tweets or photos. The future of NFTs lies in business and economic applications.

For a primer on NFTs, visit my first article: Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs): What Are They, And Why Is There So Much Hype?

Whatever we do in our everyday life is transaction-based. To facilitate any transaction and the transfer of ownership, authentication is key. A transfer of ownership will not occur without authenticating the assets being transferred and persons (or entities) who are engaging in the transaction.

This is the true power of NFTs, providing authentication and facilitating the transfer of ownership. An NFT can authenticate a physical asset, like a $200,000 bottle of single-malt scotch, or a virtual parcel of land on the virtual real estate platform, Decentraland.

NFTs can create new ownership opportunities and facilitate transactions that were not feasible in traditional systems. BlockBar is a good example of this; it is a platform that sells NFTs of marquee liquors, including a Glenfiddich 1973 whisky, a Penfolds shiraz cabernet and a 1976 Dictador rum in a Lalique bottle. The NFTs authenticate the physical rare liquor bottles, which are stored in a climate-controlled and bonded warehouse in Singapore.

Each NFT represents an ownership of a physical rare liquor bottle, and this ownership can be transferred or sold between people globally, without anyone having the physical bottle at their dinner table (that is, the bottle is still stored in the warehouse). Theoretically, this exchange of ownership could proceed for years, until someone decides to open the bottle. When that happens, the NFT, which represents physical bottle ownership, will be burned (meaning it cannot change ownership any longer).

This type of transaction has not been feasible or possible in traditional systems. Authenticating a physical bottle is a costly process, involving attorneys, notaries or other intermediaries, but NFTs enable such a transaction in an efficient and low-cost manner, which opens new opportunities for ownership and value-added investments.

Another example of an authentication of a physical asset with NFTs is Chess World Championship sets. In association with Algorand blockchain, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) licensed a set of 16 unique competition boards. The items are exact replicas of those servicing the Chess World Championship in the autumn of 2021. Once shipped, purchasers received an NFT certificate of authenticity on the Algorand blockchain.

Instead of receiving the traditional paper certificate of authentication, an NFT certificate is provided. NFT certificates have all the features and benefits that underlies blockchain technology, meaning that it is immutable, cannot be changed, deleted, or forged, and is traceable and can be transferred or sold to anyone in the world, thus adding value and liquidity to this market.

A digital certificate of ownership (i.e., NFT) can prove ownership of anything. It is not limited to virtual/digital content such as photos, videos, audio, or tweets. An NFT can prove that someone owns a car or that they have a license (whether it's a marriage license or a professional license) or a college degree.

These NFT certificates can be stored in the user's wallet and shared when needed (e.g., with potential employers, lenders, etc). Their utility and purpose are not as an asset or an investment to be traded, but rather serves solely as an authentication of a certificate, like in the traditional system. But unlike traditional certificates, these NFT certificates encapsulates all the benefits and features of blockchain technology and facilitates transactions and information-sharing in a timely and costless manner.

NFTs have the potential to revolutionize the real estate industry by replacing land deeds, titles and documentation verifying ownership with NFTs. These NFT certificates are traceable, trackable and transactions are fully transparent, which will significantly reduce cost and time of processing of any change or transfer of ownership. It would especially be beneficial for transactions between users in different states or different countries.

NFTs can enable new income streams. Every unique content can be authenticated via the creation of an NFT, and everyone can create and sell an NFT. This function is not reserved to celebrities, wealthy individuals, or Silicon Valley types. Anyone can monetize their digital/virtual content via NFT, whether it's a photo or a video of their puppy or kid, cooking lessons, or whatever – the opportunities are endless. People can create additional income streams as long as someone is willing to pay for their virtual/digital content.

IPwe, a platform for blockchain-enabled IP transactions, has partnered with IBM to NFT Intellectual Property (IP) of patents, which will facilitate the IP commercialization and monetization and bring new liquidity for investors and innovations. IPwe provides information and tools to identify, research, evaluate and transact in patents. This type of application, however, could be expanded and utilized for any type of IP, such as “know-how” expertise or creator rights and ownership (e.g., writer, journalist, filmmaker, musician, etc).

The business and economic use cases of NFTs will be imperative in the metaverse. The metaverse will not be able to exist and scale without NFTs (and other blockchain applications). After all, how would you authenticate a virtual person's identity (also known as their avatar) or a virtual asset in the virtual space? Any authentication must be digital, and thus NFTs will enable such an authentication – whether it’s your avatar or a virtual real estate, or a virtual Nike shoe – every virtual asset and “person” will be an NFT.

Decentraland, a decentralized 3D virtual reality platform that consists of 90,601virtual parcels of land, where each parcel is an NFT, is an example of how assets are and will be authenticated in the metaverse. JPMorgan, the largest bank in the U.S., has become the first lender to arrive in the metaverse, having opened a lounge in Decentraland in February. The bank is making moves in the metaverse, as it believes based on a report published in February that the virtual real estate market could start seeing services much like in the physical world, including credit, mortgages and rental agreements.

The business and economic applications for NFTs are boundless, and their usage may soon grow as they make transactions smoother, safer and more transparent, while protecting the creator’s rights and providing certificates of authentication.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.