Non-Farm Payrolls Increased More Than Expected

We cap off another Jobs Week this Friday with the monthly Employment Situation Report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) out this morning. Results look modestly positive, until you look through the details — then this looks like a very favorable report, labor market- and inflation-wise. Goldilocks, in fact. The Unemployment Rate ticked up 30 basis points (bps) to 3.8%, which is higher than expected.

A total of 187K new jobs were created in the month of August, higher than the 170K expected but the third-straight month sub-200K, which is consistent with a cooling jobs market. Revisions for the previous two months are significant: July’s number shed 30K to 157K and June’s headline — originally posted at 209K and revised last month to 185K — is now ratcheted down to 105K, by far the lowest of the past year.

What’s especially heartening about this report is the Labor Force Participation Rate, which had been stuck at +62.6% for several months but today has grown by 20 bps. This is directly reflecting citizens re-joining the workforce, +736K, and is now at the highest level since pre-Covid. It’s also why the sudden jump in the Unemployment Rate is not so concerning. Hourly Wages did grow, but by +0.24% — less than the +0.3% predicted. Hours Worked rose just +0.2%, the lowest monthly move since February of last year.

Healthcare jobs led the way for the month, to +71K, followed by Leisure & Hospitality, slowing down to +40K. Social Assistance and Construction jobs gained +26K and +22K, respectively. We saw losses in Transportation/Warehousing, -34K — consisting mostly of the -30K newly unemployed from the Yellow Corp. bankruptcy. Also, the Hollywood strike on motion picture and sound shed -17K jobs in the month. Overall, a cooling/shifting yet still healthy labor market is what these numbers reveal.

Pre-market trading agrees. Ahead of the BLS announcement, we saw the Dow +135 points, the S&P 500 +16 and the Nasdaq — the only major index still riding a five-day winning streak — +36 points. Following the BLS release, we’re now at +192K on the Dow, +28 on the S&P and +98 points on the Nasdaq. For the first trading day of a new month, we’ll happily take it — and leave the challenging August market behind.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.