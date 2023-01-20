Non-COVID Diagnostics Sales to Aid Hologic (HOLX) Q1 Earnings

Hologic, Inc.’s HOLX diagnostics business is likely to have witnessed an increase in non-COVID Diagnostics business, banking on growing Panther instruments worldwide. The GYN Surgical arm is expected to have gained from an ongoing rebound in elective procedures.

We anticipate the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, scheduled for release on Feb 1 after the closing bell, to reflect these aspects.

Click here to know how the company’s overall fiscal first-quarter performance is expected to be.

Diagnostics

Hologic’s Molecular Diagnostics sales for the fiscal first quarter are likely to have been impacted by a significant drop in the demand for COVID-19 testing. However, the company seems optimistic about the benefits of non-COVID assays on the Panther system. On the fiscal Q4earnings call Hologic noted strong global diagnostic business growth amid the adversities. During the fourth-quarter earnings update, Hologic noted that the company has nearly 3,250 Panthers instruments placed globally. This might have significantly boosted the segment’s revenues in the quarter to be reported.

Per October 2022 update, Hologic is witnessing continued strong sequential growth from Biotheranostics and incremental contribution from Mobidiag internationally. The first-quarter performance is expected to have been driven by both legacy and new assays, namely the BBCVTV vaginitis panel, MGen, CTMG and respiratory menu on the Panther Fusion.

GYN Surgical

Hologic’s GYN Surgical business arm is likely to have gained from an ongoing rebound in elective procedures with the full-fledged opening up of the economy as well as acceleration from new business lines. During Q4, Hologic registered a strong performance from the surgical franchise led by MyoSure and Fluent, with contributions from recent acquisitions. We expect Hologic to have continued benefiting from the acquisitions of MyoSure Fluent and Bolder and Acessa in the to-be-reported quarter as well.

Hologic, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Similar to the fiscal fourth quarter, we anticipate strong contributions from Bolder's CoolSeal devices to have added to the top-line performance. Hologic’s robust surgical product offerings, including the NovaSure, MyoSure, Acessa laparoscopic radiofrequency ablation system and the Fluent fluid management system, are likely to have resulted in further gains for the business arm in Q1.

What Our Model Suggests

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hologic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Hologic has an Earnings ESP of +3.13%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

