Nomura's reports modest quarterly profit amid financial market downturn

November 02, 2022 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's top brokerage and investment bank, on Wednesday reported a modest level of profit for the second quarter as fears of a global recession weighed on its asset management and investment banking divisions.

July-September profit came in at 16.8 billion yen ($113.9 million).

While that was much stronger than the 3.2 billion yen profit for the same quarter a year earlier when it booked a 39 billion yen charge related to U.S. mortgage backed loans issued more than a decade ago, its results were otherwise lacklustre.

Headwinds including sharply rising global interest rates and the war in Ukraine have led to stock market downturns, hitting Nomura's mainstay businesses despite its efforts to change its earnings structure to be less vulnerable to market swings.

