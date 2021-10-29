Nomura's Q2 net profit plunges on one-off loss, missing estimates

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, said second-quarter net profit plunged due to a one-off loss from a transaction done before the global financial crisis.

July-September profit came in at 3.2 billion yen ($28.3 million). That compares with 67.6 billion yen a year earlier and an average of 64.9 billion yen from two analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 113.6400 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

