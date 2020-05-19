Nomura's New CEO to Boost Growth With Focus on Private Markets

Nomura Holding’s NMR new CEO Kentaro Okuda seeks to put the company on a growth trajectory with his impressive business strategy. The company will switch to focus more on the private markets rather than its traditional business with public markets.

In its business strategy update, it said that it aims to expand product offerings by strengthening the alternatives business, which includes private equity, private debt and infrastructure. Also, it seeks to offer digital bonds and security tokens.

The company targets to achieve return on equity of 8-10% by 2024-2025, whereas it has 6% at present.

In its retail business, Nomura aims to drive revenues by boosting advisory functions by offering institutional investor services to customers. Also, it will invest in digital modes of dealing with customers in order to improve communications. Further, it will continue to look for inorganic growth opportunities.

Regarding the asset management segment, Nomura seeks to have assets worth Y65 trillion by 2022-23, expand products to include multi-asset solutions in addition to individual investment strategies and build out alternative product offerings.

Cost control continues to remain a key focus point for Nomura. The company has already achieved 70% of its Y140 billion cost-reduction target by 2022. The remaining will be achieved through the reduction in IT-related costs, standardization of corporate functions, and efforts to lower consulting and outsourcing costs.

Further, in the medium term, Nomura aims to achieve sustainable growth by helping solve social issues such as advise clients on their total balance sheet requirements, provide comprehensive services covering both public and private, and earnings contributions from businesses and areas other than the three segments.

Shares of the company have lost 25% on the NYSE in the year-to-date period compared with a 22% decline recorded by the industry.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2020 over the past 30 days. Moreover, this Zacks #1 Ranked (Strong Buy) stock has gained 39.2% over the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.’s GCAP current-year earnings estimates have moved north in the past 30 days. Further, the company’s shares have appreciated 57% over the past six months. At present, it sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Mackinac Financial Corporation MFNC has witnessed upward earnings estimate revision for the ongoing year in the past 30 days. This Zacks #2 Ranked (Buy) stock has depreciated 38.7% over the past six months.

5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.