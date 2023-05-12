Nomura's cleantech-focused co-head of investment banking to leave company

By Isla Binnie

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - Nomura's 8604.T co-head of global investment banking Jeff McDermott will exit this summer, a source close to the matter said and internal memo showed on Friday, departing just over three years after the Japanese bank bought his clean technology boutique Greentech Capital Advisors.

Nomura declined to comment. McDermott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters was not immediately able to determine what McDermott's next move will be after leaving Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank.

"Sustainability has been the driving force in Jeff's career and going forward he will continue to seek opportunities to help investors and companies create value through the sustainability transition," the memo said.

McDermott founded Greentech to advise on lower-carbon energy and infrastructure deals in 2009, and sold the company to Nomura in April 2020, by which time it counted around 75 staff.

Nomura appointed him global co-head of investment banking almost 18 months after the acquisition.

He previously worked as joint global head of investment banking at UBS.

