Nomura's Asian Strategists Say A Market Bottom Is A Month or Two Away. Here's Why.

During the Global Financial Crisis, the bottom for the stock market was four months before the bottom for earnings. With that in mind, Asian equity strategists for Nomura say the bottom for the market might be a month or two away.

“While market timing is always difficult to assess, our best guess remains that during [first-quarter] results, which start mid-April and last until end-May, equity markets may find stability,” say Chetan Seth and Nirransh Jain of Nomura

They say there are two preconditions to a revival in sentiment — that new virus cases peak in the U.S. and that there is not a second wave of cases in places like China and South Korea.

The Nomura analysts are expecting a U-shaped earnings recovery in Asia. They are expecting a 7% earnings decline in 2020 — which is much worse than the sell-side consensus of a 12% rise — and a 28% rise in 2021.

There are three Asian markets where Nomura is overweight — China, South Korea and the Philippines — over the next six to 12 months. They are neutral on Taiwan, India, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia, and underweight Thailand and domestic Hong Kong plays.

