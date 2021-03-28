Markets
NMR

Nomura Warns Of 'significant Loss' From Transactions With A U.S. Client

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR), a Japanese financial holding company, said it may have incurred a significant loss arising from transactions with a U.S. client.

The company said it is evaluating the extent of the possible loss and the impact it could have on its consolidated financial results. The estimated amount of the claim against the client is about $2 billion based on market prices as of March 26. The estimate is subject to change depending on unwinding of the transactions and fluctuations in market prices.

In a separate press release, Nomura said that it has reached an agreement with the underwriters of the US dollar senior notes priced on March 23, 2021, to cancel the issuance due to an event that occurred after pricing that could impact the company's consolidated financial results.

Nomura plans to consider issuing similar notes after the impact on its consolidated financial results is known.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NMR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular