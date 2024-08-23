Nomura Upgrades Lyft (BIT:1LYFT)

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2024, Nomura upgraded their outlook for Lyft (BIT:1LYFT) from Reduce to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.20% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lyft is €18.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of €7.75 to a high of €26.19. The average price target represents an increase of 79.20% from its latest reported closing price of €10.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lyft is 5,017MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 713 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyft. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 9.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1LYFT is 0.19%, an increase of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.23% to 344,780K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 21,735K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 17,972K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,824K shares , representing a decrease of 10.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LYFT by 93.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,563K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,358K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LYFT by 20.01% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 10,280K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,754K shares , representing an increase of 73.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LYFT by 111.64% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 8,824K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,686K shares , representing an increase of 35.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LYFT by 79.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.