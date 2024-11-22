Nomura Upgrades Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (KC)

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Nomura upgraded their outlook for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:KC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.63% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $4.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.32 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents a decrease of 40.63% from its latest reported closing price of $7.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 10,381MM, an increase of 47.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KC is 0.02%, an increase of 59.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.19% to 21,606K shares. The put/call ratio of KC is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 12,469K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,700K shares , representing a decrease of 66.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KC by 32.00% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,210K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KC by 15.10% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,066K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,286K shares , representing a decrease of 20.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KC by 48.71% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 688K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares , representing an increase of 82.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KC by 550.62% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 511K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares , representing an increase of 9.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KC by 15.29% over the last quarter.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and Aoi cloud services.

