Nomura Upgrades Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (BILI)

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2024, Nomura upgraded their outlook for Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:BILI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.68% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $17.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $26.04. The average price target represents an increase of 38.68% from its latest reported closing price of $12.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 32,451MM, an increase of 35.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BILI is 0.46%, an increase of 50.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.54% to 75,431K shares. The put/call ratio of BILI is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yiheng Capital Management holds 12,669K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,637K shares , representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 86.19% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 7,070K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,404K shares , representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 42.71% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,863K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,029K shares , representing a decrease of 65.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 53.16% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 3,888K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares , representing an increase of 57.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 175.20% over the last quarter.

ARTYX - Artisan Developing World Fund Investor Shares holds 2,718K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,319K shares , representing a decrease of 22.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 32.50% over the last quarter.

Bilibili Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bilibili represents an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bond among them. Bilibili pioneered the ''bullet chatting'' feature, a live commenting function that has transformed the viewing experience by displaying thoughts and feelings of other audience viewing the same video. It has now become the welcoming home of diverse cultures and interests and destination for discovering cultural trends and phenomena for young generations in China.

