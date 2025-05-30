Nomura Unveils 2030 Strategy; Sees Over 500 Bln Yen Income, Growth In US Business

(RTTNews) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR), a Japanese financial holding company, Friday unveiled its business strategy towards 2030, expecting for sustainable growth.

The company aims to consistently achieve income before income taxes of over 500 billion yen and ROE of 8% to 10% or more, by expanding scope of business from public to private markets.

Nomura also announced plans to strengthen focus on the Americas, mainly the United States, through the strategic resource allocation, despite recent market volatility.

At the company's investor relations event in Tokyo, CEO Kentaro Okuda said, "Although America can be said to be the epicentre of the market volatility surrounding global tariff negotiations, the U.S. is the most important area rich in business opportunities."

In the Investment Management, the company said it aims to increase assets under management or AuM, including public assets, alternative assets, and assets at Macquarie operations scheduled for acquisition, to over 150 trillion yen by fiscal 2030/31. Income before income taxes is targeted to be at 100 billion yen level.

In Tokyo, Nomura shares had closed Friday's trading at 888.30 yen, up 0.51%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.