Markets
NMR

Nomura Unveils 2030 Strategy; Sees Over 500 Bln Yen Income, Growth In US Business

May 30, 2025 — 05:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR), a Japanese financial holding company, Friday unveiled its business strategy towards 2030, expecting for sustainable growth.

The company aims to consistently achieve income before income taxes of over 500 billion yen and ROE of 8% to 10% or more, by expanding scope of business from public to private markets.

Nomura also announced plans to strengthen focus on the Americas, mainly the United States, through the strategic resource allocation, despite recent market volatility.

At the company's investor relations event in Tokyo, CEO Kentaro Okuda said, "Although America can be said to be the epicentre of the market volatility surrounding global tariff negotiations, the U.S. is the most important area rich in business opportunities."

In the Investment Management, the company said it aims to increase assets under management or AuM, including public assets, alternative assets, and assets at Macquarie operations scheduled for acquisition, to over 150 trillion yen by fiscal 2030/31. Income before income taxes is targeted to be at 100 billion yen level.

In Tokyo, Nomura shares had closed Friday's trading at 888.30 yen, up 0.51%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.