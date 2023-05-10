Nomura (TYO:9716) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 1,224.00

The average one-year price target for Nomura (TYO:9716) has been revised to 1,224.00 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of 918.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,212.00 to a high of 1,260.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.63% from the latest reported closing price of 937.00 / share.

Nomura Maintains 2.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.62%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nomura. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9716 is 0.05%, a decrease of 6.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 5,659K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,059K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,024K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9716 by 13.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 584K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 551K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 410K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9716 by 20.33% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 370K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9716 by 0.34% over the last quarter.

