Nomura to set up investment management division in April

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings 8604.T said on Tuesday it would launch an investment management division to replace its asset management and merchant banking divisions on April 1 as part of an effort to boost private equity business.

Japan's biggest brokerage and investment also said Kentaro Okuda, CEO of Nomura Holdings, will co-serve as president of Nomura Securities.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

