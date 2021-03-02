Nomura to set up investment management division in April

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Nomura Holdings said on Tuesday it would launch an investment management division to replace its asset management and merchant banking divisions on April 1 as part of an effort to boost private equity business.

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings 8604.T said on Tuesday it would launch an investment management division to replace its asset management and merchant banking divisions on April 1 as part of an effort to boost private equity business.

Japan's biggest brokerage and investment also said Kentaro Okuda, CEO of Nomura Holdings, will co-serve as president of Nomura Securities.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters