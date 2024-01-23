Nomura to increase early-stage investments for asset management business

Adds profit target for the asset management business, paragraph 3

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings 8604.T will increase early-stage, or seed, investments to more than 100 billion yen ($678.84 million) to beef up its asset management business capabilities, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank said on Tuesday.

It has so far invested about 85 billion yen to develop new investment strategies and products, grow internal investment professionals and do research to enter new business areas and markets, Nomura said.

Nomura also aims to more than double annual pre-tax profit at the asset management business to 100 billion yen by 2030 from the current 43.5 billion yen, a spokesperson said.

($1 = 147.3100 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.