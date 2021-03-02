Nomura to diversify board with more women, non-Japanese directors

Recasts with board nominee announcement

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings 8604.T said on Tuesday it would further diversify its board with more non-Japanese or female directors as Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank strives to boost its global presence.

Nomura nominated 12 directors, including eight external directors, four of whom are non-Japanese and three of whom are women, seeking shareholders approval at an annual meeting in June, it said in a statement.

Its current 10-member board has two non-Japanese and two female directors.

New board nominees include Christopher Giancarlo, former chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and Victor Chu, chairman and CEO of First Eastern Investment Group.

Separately, Nomura said it would launch an investment management division to replace its asset management and merchant banking divisions on April 1.

It also said Kentaro Okuda, CEO of the group, would co-serve as president of Nomura Securities as the securities arm's incumbent chief was nominated to become the next chairman and CEO of the Japan Securities Dealers Association.

