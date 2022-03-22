Nomura to book group pretax profit of $355 million from NRI share sale

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings 8604.T said on Wednesday it will book a group pretax profit of 43 billion yen ($355 million) from the sale of a portion of its stake in affiliate Nomura Research Institute Ltd 4307.T.

Nomura owns 24.6% in the research affiliate after the partial stake sale, it said.

($1 = 121.1000 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

