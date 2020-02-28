Nomura strengthens Americas investment banking team with five senior hires

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japanese bank Nomura 8604.T has strengthened its investment banking team in the Americas, making five senior appointments to expand its coverage across financial institutions, healthcare and industrials, the bank said on Friday.

The appointments will also result in the bank increasing its range of products in private debt solutions, it said.

Aaron Dannenberg, previously head of debt originations at Czech Asset Management, has joined Nomura as head of private debt solutions within the bank's client financing and solutions division, the bank said.

Meir Lewis, previously head of insurance investment banking at Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, has been appointed head of Nomura's financial institutions group in the Americas.

The bank also announced the appointments of Vince Lambert as a managing director in its healthcare group, Simon Paciura as an executive director in the financial institutions group and Gordon Mackay as an executive director in Nomura's industrials group.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Tom Brown)

