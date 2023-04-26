Nomura shares drop more than 7% after quarterly profit tanks

Adds details, analyst comment

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T shares dropped more than 7% early on Thursday after Japan's biggest brokerage posted a sharp fall in quarterly net profit as worries about a global banking crisis roiled markets and hit its investment banking business.

Investors have grown more cautious about volatile markets as a banking crisis that began with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank spread to Europe with the sale of Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S to its Swiss rival UBS Group AG UBSG.S.

Moody's Japan senior analyst Tomoya Suzuki also blamed rapidly rising interest rates around the world and geopolitical tensions for dampened investor sentiment.

"Moody’s has a negative outlook on Nomura Holdings’ rating, reflecting structural challenges to the company's profitability in the domestic retail segment," Suzuki wrong in a report.

Nomura's wholesale division, which houses its investment banking and trading businesses, sank into the red for the second consecutive quarter with a pre-tax loss of 14.2 billion yen ($106.24 million). Costs also ballooned at the division due to global inflation and a weaker yen.

($1 = 133.6600 yen)

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Lincoln Feast)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.