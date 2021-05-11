US Markets

Nomura sets core FY22/23 pretax income target at 320 bln yen

Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, said on Wednesday it will target annual pretax income of 320 billion yen ($2.94 billion) for its three core divisions in the year through March 2023.

That would compare with 247.6 billion yen posted in the year ended in March.

($1 = 108.7400 yen)

