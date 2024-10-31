News & Insights

Nomura Securities Fined by Japan’s Financial Services Agency

October 31, 2024 — 03:46 am EDT

Nomura Holdings (JP:8604) has released an update.

Nomura Securities has been fined 21.76 million yen by Japan’s Financial Services Agency for inappropriate Japanese government bond futures transactions from March 2021. The company has paid the penalty and is committed to strengthening its compliance measures to prevent future violations. This development highlights the importance of robust compliance in financial markets.

For further insights into JP:8604 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

