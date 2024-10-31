Nomura Securities Fined by Japan’s Financial Services Agency

Nomura Holdings (JP:8604) has released an update.

Nomura Securities has been fined 21.76 million yen by Japan’s Financial Services Agency for inappropriate Japanese government bond futures transactions from March 2021. The company has paid the penalty and is committed to strengthening its compliance measures to prevent future violations. This development highlights the importance of robust compliance in financial markets.

