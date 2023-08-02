Nomura Research Institute (NURAF) Price Target Increased by 8.50% to 30.75

The average one-year price target for Nomura Research Institute (OTC:NURAF) has been revised to 30.75 / share. This is an increase of 8.50% from the prior estimate of 28.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.99 to a high of 34.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.72% from the latest reported closing price of 28.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nomura Research Institute. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NURAF is 0.20%, a decrease of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.67% to 65,360K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 7,470K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 5,720K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,675K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NURAF by 11.08% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,625K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,637K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NURAF by 4.71% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 3,882K shares.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,276K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NURAF by 8.26% over the last quarter.

