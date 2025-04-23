Is Nomura Research Institute (NRILY) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Nomura Research Institute (NRILY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Nomura Research Institute is one of 271 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Nomura Research Institute is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NRILY's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that NRILY has returned about 30.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -4.4%. As we can see, Nomura Research Institute is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Smiths Group PLC (SMGZY) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.7%.

Over the past three months, Smiths Group PLC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Nomura Research Institute belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 131 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 19.9% so far this year, meaning that NRILY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Smiths Group PLC is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Nomura Research Institute and Smiths Group PLC as they could maintain their solid performance.

