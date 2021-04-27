Nomura reports biggest quarterly loss in over a decade on Archegos hit

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, reported on Tuesday its biggest quarterly net loss since the 2008 global financial crisis, taking a 245.7 billion yen ($2.3 billion) hit from the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos.

Its January-March net loss came in at 155.4 billion yen , versus a 34.48 billion yen loss a year earlier when global stock markets were battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 108.2300 yen)

