Nomura reports biggest quarterly loss in over a decade on Archegos hit
TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, reported on Tuesday its biggest quarterly net loss since the 2008 global financial crisis, taking a 245.7 billion yen ($2.3 billion) hit from the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos.
Its January-March net loss came in at 155.4 billion yen , versus a 34.48 billion yen loss a year earlier when global stock markets were battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
