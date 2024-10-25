News & Insights

Nomura Real Estate Reports Growth and Dividend Increase

October 25, 2024 — 02:40 am EDT

Nomura Real Estate Holdings (JP:3231) has released an update.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings reported a 3.5% increase in operating revenue to 381,343 million yen for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with profit attributable to owners rising by 29%. The company also announced a planned dividend increase, reflecting strong financial performance and confidence in future growth.

