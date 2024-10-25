Nomura Real Estate Reports Growth and Dividend Increase

Nomura Real Estate Holdings (JP:3231) has released an update.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings reported a 3.5% increase in operating revenue to 381,343 million yen for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with profit attributable to owners rising by 29%. The company also announced a planned dividend increase, reflecting strong financial performance and confidence in future growth.

For further insights into JP:3231 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.