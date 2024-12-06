Nomura Real Estate Finalizes Investment Unit Buyback

Nomura Real Estate Master (JP:3462) has released an update.

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund has completed the purchase and retirement of its own investment units, totaling 21,080 units, with a purchase price of nearly 3 billion yen. This strategic move, executed through market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is not expected to significantly affect the financial outlook for the periods ending February 2025 and August 2025.

