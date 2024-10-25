News & Insights

Nomura Real Estate Announces Share Buyback Plan

October 25, 2024 — 02:39 am EDT

Nomura Real Estate Holdings (JP:3231) has released an update.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings has announced a plan to buy back up to 1.8 million of its common shares, valued at up to ¥5 billion, to enhance shareholder returns and capital efficiency. The buyback will occur through open market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange between late October 2024 and January 2025.

