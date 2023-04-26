Nomura Q4 Profit, Revenues Down; Declares Dividend; Plans Share Buyback

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Japan's Nomura Holdings, Inc (NMR) reported Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income attributable to Nomura Holdings shareholders of 7.4 billion yen or $56 million, compared to 30.96 billion yen a year ago.

Earnings per share were 2.34 yen, lower than 9.89 yen a year ago.

Net revenue in the fourth quarter was 324.9 billion yen or $2.4 billion, down 5 percent from last year's 340.78 billion yen, and 17 percent sequentially.

Nomura also announced that it has declared a dividend of 12 yen per share to shareholders of record as of the end of March 2023. The dividend will be paid on June 1.

Nomura further announced that its Board of Directors approved a resolution to set up a share buyback program to repurchase up to 20 billion yen in shares, which will run from May 16, 2023, to March 29, 2024.

