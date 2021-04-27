Nomura Q4 Loss Widens, Revenues Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR), a Japanese financial holding company, reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was 155.4 billion yen or $1.4 billion, compared to last year's loss of 34.48 billion yen.

Loss per share was 50.78 yen, wider than loss of 11.31 yen a year ago.

Loss before income taxes was 166.1 billion yen or $1.5 billion, compared to loss of 24.72 billion yen a year ago.

Net revenue in the fourth quarter was 170.04 billion yen or $1.5 billion, down 28 percent from prior year's 237.47 billion yen a year earlier. Net revenues fell 58 percent sequentially.

Retail reported fourth quarter net revenue of 96.8 billion yen was up 9 percent year on year. Asset Management net revenue of 36.6 billion yen jumped 5.2 times from last year.

In the full year, attributable net income fell 29.4 percent from last year to 153.1 billion yen or $1.4 billion. Net revenue was 1.40 trillion yen or $12.7 billion, an increase of 9 percent year on year.

The Wholesale performance was impacted by a loss of 245.7 billion yen arising from transactions with a US client.

Separately, Nomura announced that it has declared a dividend of 15 yen per share to shareholders of record as of the end of March 2021. The dividend will be paid on June 1.

