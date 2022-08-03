Nomura Q1 net profit slumps 96.5% on market headwinds

Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, on Wednesday reported a 96.5% drop in first-quarter net profit as volatile financial markets battered its investment banking and asset management businesses.

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, on Wednesday reported a 96.5% drop in first-quarter net profit as volatile financial markets battered its investment banking and asset management businesses.

April-June profit came in at 1.696 billion yen ($12.73 million) versus 48.5 billion yen a year earlier. The result compared with a 22.59 billion yen average of two analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Investment banking revenue fell 33% as aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate rises and geopolitical tension rattled global financial markets and turned businesses cautious about stock and debt offerings.

Companies' reduced appetite for deals hit merger-and-acquisition advisory revenue, which had been a growth driver for investment banking since Nomura bought Greentech, an M&A adviser in clean technology, in 2020.

One bright spot was fixed-income trading, which benefited from higher volume as market volatility led investors to rebalance their portfolios.

As fears of slowing global economic growth sent financial markets into a tailspin, Nomura's retail and asset management businesses also sagged.

Its investment management business logged a 11.7 billion yen loss, while profit for its retail business dropped 74% from the third-quarter.

Nomura is aiming to change its earnings structure to be less vulnerable to market swings, by increasing fees for managing clients' assets rather than relying on stock brokerage commissions.

($1 = 133.1900 yen)

