Nomura Q1 Net Income Declines; Net Revenue Down 15.4%

(RTTNews) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 1.7 billion yen compared to 48.5 billion yen, last year. Net income per share was 0.52 yen compared to 15.59 yen. Net revenue declined to 299.0 billion yen from 353.3 billion yen.

"Although our overall group performance was impacted by an unrealized loss on securities holdings amid interest rate and market volatility, we saw the positive results of our strategic initiatives and revenue diversification progress in our core businesses," said Nomura CEO Kentaro Okuda.

