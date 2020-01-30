Nomura posts 4th straight quarterly profit, led by wholesale business

Q3 pretax income for wholesale business Y43.2 bln

Joint operations chief Okuda will become CEO in April

Adds details of results

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc 8604.T, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, posted on Thursday a 57.1 billion yen ($520.5 million) third-quarter net profit, marking a fourth straight quarterly profit.

Nomura, which is in the midst of a management reshuffle, had recorded a 95.3 billion yen net loss in the same period last year, its heaviest quarterly loss in nearly a decade, due to a big write-off in its wholesale business.

Brokerage Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley had estimated a third-quarter profit of 38.94 billion yen.

Pretax income for the wholesale segment, which serves corporations and institutional investors, came in at 43.2 billion yen for the three months through December compared with a 95.9 billion yen pretax loss a year ago.

The retail division posted 17.6 billion yen in pretax income, up 26% from a year earlier, due to improvement in market conditions.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei share average .N225 rose about 8.1% in the three months through December.

Nomura has been in a heavy cost-cutting mode for the past year and is aiming for about 140 billion yen in cost cuts by March 2022.

The investment bank has announced it is promoting joint operations chief Kentaro Okuda as its new chief executive, replacing Koji Nagai, its longest-serving CEO in three decades, who will become chairman. The changes are effective April 1.

Okuda in December pledged to speed up the pace of reform at Nomura.

($1 = 109.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.