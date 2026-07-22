Is Nomura (NMR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Nomura (NMR). NMR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.7, which compares to its industry's average of 13.94. Over the last 12 months, NMR's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.13 and as low as 6.19, with a median of 8.63.

We should also highlight that NMR has a P/B ratio of 0.89. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.61. NMR's P/B has been as high as 0.90 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.77, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. NMR has a P/S ratio of 0.91. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.32.

Finally, investors should note that NMR has a P/CF ratio of 7.63. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.38. Within the past 12 months, NMR's P/CF has been as high as 9.60 and as low as 5.73, with a median of 7.23.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Nomura is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, NMR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.