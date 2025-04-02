Is Nomura (NMR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Nomura (NMR). NMR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.69 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.57. NMR's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.79 and as low as 7.69, with a median of 9.26, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for NMR is its P/B ratio of 0.75. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.96. Within the past 52 weeks, NMR's P/B has been as high as 0.85 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 0.75.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. NMR has a P/S ratio of 0.67. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.99.

Finally, our model also underscores that NMR has a P/CF ratio of 7.05. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.14. Within the past 12 months, NMR's P/CF has been as high as 15.92 and as low as 6.37, with a median of 8.46.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Nomura is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NMR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

