Nomura (NMR) Launches Institutional-Grade Custody Platform

Nomura Holdings NMR launched a digital assets custodian — Komainu — in partnership with the digital asset security company, Ledger, and pioneer digital asset investment house, CoinShares.

Komainu is the first hybrid custodian for institutional investors. It provides a single application-based solution to institutions, allowing multi-asset support benefits, regulatory compliance and insurance.

Further, Komainu will be regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a custodian and depositary. In November 2019, Japan’s biggest brokerage firm Nomura's joint venture platform received regulatory approval from the Commission.

Notably, the custodian is designed to support clients and tokens that satisfy anti-money laundering and provenance requirements. Also, Komainu draws on expertise from banking, fund management and cyber-security, thereby, providing an optimized solution, allowing multi-asset support benefits, regulatory compliance and insurance.

Komainu will be led by Jean-Marie Mognetti, Co-Founder and CEO of CoinShares. He said, “The growth and maturity of the digital asset industry highlights the true potential for decentralised finance….. Komainu bridges the gap by bringing financial expertise and capabilities for institutional clients to feel confident their assets are in safe hands.”

Jezri Mohideen, global chief digital officer at Nomura, said, “Komainu will act as a foundational pillar to Nomura’s digital asset strategy, enabling the firm to further progress with its initiatives across the full digital asset value chain, thereby setting out to become one of the leaders in the institutional digital asset industry.”

Nomura under its new CEO Kentaro Okuda remains well-poised for growth. In May, Okuda revealed plans to focus more on the private markets rather than its traditional business with public markets. In its retail business, Nomura aims to drive revenues by boosting advisory functions by offering institutional investor services to customers.

Shares of the company have lost 14.9% on the NYSE over the past six months compared with a 9.7% decline recorded by the industry.

It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

