Nomura Instinet Initiates Coverage of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.38% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Super Micro Computer is 353.94. The forecasts range from a low of 252.50 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 42.38% from its latest reported closing price of 248.58.

The projected annual revenue for Super Micro Computer is 7,514MM, an increase of 5.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 958 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Micro Computer. This is an increase of 180 owner(s) or 23.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMCI is 0.56%, an increase of 43.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.95% to 43,753K shares. The put/call ratio of SMCI is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,956K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,967K shares, representing a decrease of 34.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 53.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,396K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 112.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,385K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 115.41% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,152K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 114.83% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,053K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 123.57% over the last quarter.

Super Micro Computer Background Information



Supermicro, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its 'We Keep IT Green®' initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

