Nomura Holdings (TYO:8604) Price Target Increased by 8.45% to 617.25

The average one-year price target for Nomura Holdings (TYO:8604) has been revised to 617.25 / share. This is an increase of 8.45% from the prior estimate of 569.16 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 525.20 to a high of 840.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.86% from the latest reported closing price of 577.60 / share.

Nomura Holdings Maintains 2.94% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.94%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nomura Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8604 is 0.10%, an increase of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 233,223K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,903K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,109K shares, representing an increase of 84.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8604 by 340.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 23,610K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,549K shares, representing an increase of 84.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8604 by 324.98% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 15,715K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,418K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8604 by 13.97% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 11,300K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,446K shares, representing an increase of 16.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8604 by 6.06% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,314K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,172K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8604 by 14.03% over the last quarter.

