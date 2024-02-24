Nomura Holdings (TSE:8604) Price Target Increased by 15.15% to 723.52

The average one-year price target for Nomura Holdings (TSE:8604) has been revised to 723.52 / share. This is an increase of 15.15% from the prior estimate of 628.32 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 535.30 to a high of 997.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.49% from the latest reported closing price of 836.30 / share.

Nomura Holdings Maintains 2.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.39%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nomura Holdings. This is an increase of 157 owner(s) or 70.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8604 is 0.07%, a decrease of 34.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.19% to 191,048K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,007K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,241K shares, representing an increase of 84.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8604 by 315.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 24,277K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,683K shares, representing an increase of 84.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8604 by 331.23% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 16,721K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares, representing an increase of 87.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8604 by 392.31% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 11,140K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,300K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8604 by 7.86% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,407K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,314K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8604 by 7.83% over the last quarter.

