Nomura Holdings Sees Boost in Revenue and Profits

Nomura Holdings has reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with total revenue rising to 2,459 billion yen and net income attributable to shareholders more than doubling to 167 billion yen. The company’s robust growth in net income per share highlights its strong operational capabilities, making it an attractive consideration for investors in the financial markets.

