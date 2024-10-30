Nomura Holdings Reports Strong Capital Ratios

Nomura Holdings (JP:8604) has released an update.

Nomura Holdings has reported its consolidated capital adequacy ratios and leverage ratio for the period ending June 30, 2024. These metrics are crucial for investors to assess the company’s financial health and regulatory compliance. For detailed information, investors can refer to Nomura’s most recent annual report.

For further insights into JP:8604 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.