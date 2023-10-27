News & Insights

Nomura Holdings Q2 Net Income Rises; Net Revenue Up 16% - Quick Facts

October 27, 2023 — 02:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 35.2 billion yen, up 110 percent year on year. Earnings per share was 11.21 yen compared to 5.41 yen. Net revenue in the second quarter was 367.8 billion yen, up 16 percent.

For the six months to September, Nomura reported net income attributable to shareholders of 58.6 billion yen, up 217.1% from last year. Net revenue was 716.7 billion yen, up 16 percent.

