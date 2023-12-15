Nomura Holdings (NRSCF) Price Target Increased by 7.13% to 4.27

The average one-year price target for Nomura Holdings (OTC:NRSCF) has been revised to 4.27 / share. This is an increase of 7.13% from the prior estimate of 3.98 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.72 to a high of 5.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.22% from the latest reported closing price of 4.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nomura Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRSCF is 0.11%, an increase of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.18% to 141,439K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 11,300K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,446K shares, representing an increase of 16.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRSCF by 6.06% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,314K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,172K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRSCF by 14.03% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 7,746K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,620K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRSCF by 7.65% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 6,973K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BBJP - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF holds 6,685K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,954K shares, representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRSCF by 7.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.