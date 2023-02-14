Nomura Holdings Now Owns 7.20% of CorMedix (CRMD)

Fintel reports that Nomura Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.95MM shares of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.00MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 47.35% and an increase in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 256.64% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for CorMedix is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 256.64% from its latest reported closing price of $4.29.

The projected annual revenue for CorMedix is $4MM, an increase of 4,059.47%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in CorMedix. This is a decrease of 78 owner(s) or 46.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRMD is 0.01%, an increase of 8.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.06% to 11,485K shares. The put/call ratio of CRMD is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 1,551K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,194K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares, representing an increase of 10.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 18.41% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 569K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares, representing a decrease of 20.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 44.34% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 538K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares, representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 25.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 357K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 40.88% over the last quarter.

CorMedix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath™, a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrogels. The Company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. Neutrolin™ is CE Marked and marketed in Europe and other territories as a medical device.

