Nomura Holdings Now Owns 6.10% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II (MBAC)

Fintel reports that Nomura Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.44MM shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (MBAC). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.13MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.65% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in M3-Brigade Acquisition II. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBAC is 0.30%, an increase of 47.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 39,623K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Millennium Management holds 2,058K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,221K shares, representing a decrease of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBAC by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Cvi Holdings holds 1,930K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,899K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 1,861K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,741K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBAC by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 1,761K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,661K shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBAC by 2.46% over the last quarter.

